Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at National Bank Financial

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of Headwater Exploration stock opened at $3.56 on Thursday. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

