CIBC Raises Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Price Target to $3.25

May 16th, 2021


Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CFXTF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Conifex Timber from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Conifex Timber from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFXTF opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Conifex Timber has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

