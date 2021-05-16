CIBC Raises Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Price Target to $3.25

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CFXTF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Conifex Timber from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Conifex Timber from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFXTF opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Conifex Timber has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

