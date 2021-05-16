Needham & Company LLC Raises Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target to $72.00

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $54.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axonics has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.67.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axonics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Axonics news, COO Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $4,361,462.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $508,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 60,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,382.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,977 shares of company stock valued at $12,741,922. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Axonics by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axonics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Axonics by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

