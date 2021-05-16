State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,829 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $1,812,332.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,123.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $4,201,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 334,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,083,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,752 shares of company stock valued at $7,681,935. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR opened at $124.41 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $124.81. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.80.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

