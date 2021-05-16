State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,242.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI opened at $185.16 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.16 and a 12 month high of $194.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.71 and its 200-day moving average is $132.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AYI. Roth Capital raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.86.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

