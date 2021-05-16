State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 1,300 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,512,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,874,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 743,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,717,000 after purchasing an additional 248,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 695,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,993,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $4,765,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $55,305.00. Insiders have sold a total of 527,576 shares of company stock worth $20,279,977 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average is $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

