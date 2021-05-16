Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.29. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

VLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

