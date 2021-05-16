Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 700 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,764 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6,128.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,193,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Raymond James raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.07.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $60.08 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day moving average is $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

