Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 23.8% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,364,000 after acquiring an additional 531,978 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,575,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 14,047.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $32.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

