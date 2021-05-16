Locust Walk Acquisition (NASDAQ:LWAC) Trading Down 0.3%

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LWAC) traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. 221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 34,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LWAC. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $975,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $952,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $487,000.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

