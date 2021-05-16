RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) CEO Sells $845,989.90 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 147,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $845,989.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,844,906.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE RES opened at $5.81 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in RPC by 14,040.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,091 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in RPC by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,250,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 888,499 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. THB Asset Management increased its position in RPC by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 1,197,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 426,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RPC by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,823,000 after buying an additional 422,723 shares in the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.