MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.88

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.88 and traded as high as $5.92. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 119,203 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.26%. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in MV Oil Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in MV Oil Trust during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 83,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 800 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

