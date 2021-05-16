Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at TD Securities

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Aritzia from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aritzia from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Aritzia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Aritzia from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.08.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATZAF opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $26.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.