Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at Raymond James

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIREF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Birchcliff Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.20.

BIREF stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $121.46 million during the quarter.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

