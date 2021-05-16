Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,074 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $681,415,000 after acquiring an additional 142,247 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,923 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,762,000 after acquiring an additional 225,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $196,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $163.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.02. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total value of $1,319,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,430.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.87.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

