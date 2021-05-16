Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.73 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Yum! Brands by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.94.

Shares of YUM opened at $119.27 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.10 and a 12-month high of $122.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.86 and its 200 day moving average is $107.77. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

