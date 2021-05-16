Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,041 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

