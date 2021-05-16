Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.25

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.25 and traded as high as $32.40. Stoneridge shares last traded at $32.11, with a volume of 62,057 shares traded.

SRI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CL King lowered Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $872.20 million, a PE ratio of -114.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.25.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.82 million. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $299,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stoneridge in the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

