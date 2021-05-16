Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALSMY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alstom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alstom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alstom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.50.

ALSMY opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

