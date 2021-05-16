Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ARKAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Arkema from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Shares of ARKAY opened at $131.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Arkema has a one year low of $76.14 and a one year high of $134.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Arkema will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $2.528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Arkema’s previous annual dividend of $2.35. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.09%.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

