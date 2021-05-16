Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 7,837 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,837 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.90. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $283.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In related news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $1,864,290.12. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,089,809.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,472 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

