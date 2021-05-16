IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,705 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of IDACORP worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 9,119.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,048,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,749,000 after buying an additional 2,026,602 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 821.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,877 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,925,000 after acquiring an additional 732,674 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in IDACORP by 161.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 389,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,905,000 after acquiring an additional 240,376 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 773,401 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,270,000 after acquiring an additional 171,452 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter worth about $8,950,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IDA opened at $101.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.87. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Several analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

