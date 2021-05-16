Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 103,001 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 449.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,001 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Vontier were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Vontier stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average of $32.16.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vontier presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

