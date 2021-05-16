United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

URI stock opened at $341.79 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.33 and a fifty-two week high of $354.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $327.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Argus lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.07.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

