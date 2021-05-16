Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases Shares of 15,079 CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,968,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,729,000 after acquiring an additional 757,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,006,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,867,000 after acquiring an additional 257,284 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,573,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,888,000 after acquiring an additional 39,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,006,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.78.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. On average, analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

