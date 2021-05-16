Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 10 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Markel were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,233.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,182.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,074.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $800.00 and a 12-month high of $1,250.00.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.14, for a total value of $674,552.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,285,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total transaction of $1,799,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,352 shares in the company, valued at $105,965,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524 over the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,144.00.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

