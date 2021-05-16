Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD stock opened at $88.55 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.07 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.89%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.43.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.