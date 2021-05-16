InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 316.67% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ INM opened at $2.76 on Friday. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $10.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Planning owned 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

