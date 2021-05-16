Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) PT Raised to C$24.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SISXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Savaria from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Savaria stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67. Savaria has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $16.19.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

