-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zosano Pharma’s earnings. Zosano Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zosano Pharma.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08).

ZSAN has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 53.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 69,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZSAN opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. Zosano Pharma has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $3.06.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

