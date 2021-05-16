Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NOPMF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Shares of Neo Performance Materials stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. Neo Performance Materials has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.64.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

