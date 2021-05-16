$0.54 EPS Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.55. Advanced Micro Devices posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $74.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.80, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

