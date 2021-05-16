Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 125.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,489,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,603,000 after buying an additional 138,229 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,441,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,760,000 after buying an additional 1,181,170 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $57,030,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,432,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,987,000 after buying an additional 19,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,751,000 after buying an additional 934,257 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.04. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

