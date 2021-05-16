Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Position Trimmed by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Copart were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $124.13 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.55 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

