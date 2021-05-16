Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stake Cut by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after buying an additional 126,651 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,437,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.63.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $94.60 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 101.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.15 and a 200-day moving average of $99.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

