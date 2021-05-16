Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $407,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,839,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,889,000 after purchasing an additional 208,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,425,000 after purchasing an additional 196,601 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,487,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,889,000 after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $516.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on REGN. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $656.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

