Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $392,000 Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 807 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,511,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,305,800,000 after purchasing an additional 27,880 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,257,000 after purchasing an additional 81,250 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 346,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after purchasing an additional 147,324 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

FICO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.71.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $491.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $344.23 and a 1-year high of $547.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total value of $7,283,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,862,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,928 shares of company stock valued at $20,646,547. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.