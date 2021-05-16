Signaturefd LLC Has $152,000 Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,794,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,789,000 after buying an additional 205,342 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,188,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,220,000 after buying an additional 232,291 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,301,000 after buying an additional 584,810 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,615,000 after buying an additional 816,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,597,000 after buying an additional 127,796 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $83.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $86.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.03.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

