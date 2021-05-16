Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workhorse Group Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling medium-duty trucks. The Company’s products include trucks comprising powertrain and chassis. Powertrain includes E-GEN and AMP E-100. Chassis include W88, W22, W42 and W62. Workhorse Group Inc., formerly known as AMP Holding Inc., is based in Loveland, United States. “

WKHS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an e+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Workhorse Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $998.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.38, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,080.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after buying an additional 354,845 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after buying an additional 2,151,192 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth about $54,667,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,671,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after buying an additional 1,975,521 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

