Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.05.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $40.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Energy will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 559,718 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 56,580 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,549,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.