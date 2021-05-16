Signaturefd LLC Acquires 525 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $9,650,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STWD opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STWD shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

