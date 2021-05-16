Mizuho Trims Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Target Price to $205.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $217.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Truist raised Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.04.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $165.34 on Thursday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $69.83 and a 1-year high of $230.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total transaction of $1,133,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,718,246.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $861,373.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,889 shares in the company, valued at $55,522,582.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,312 shares of company stock worth $14,302,223. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Zscaler by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 21.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

