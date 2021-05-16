ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ContextLogic is a global commerce company. Their vision is to unlock ecommerce for consumers and merchants by providing consumers access to a vast selection of affordable products and by providing merchants access to hundreds of millions of consumers globally. Their platform combines technology and data science capabilities, an innovative and discovery-based mobile shopping experience, a comprehensive suite of indispensable merchant services, and a massive scale of users, merchants, and items. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WISH. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.92.

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

In other ContextLogic news, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $346,350.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,350.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $725,104.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,104.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock worth $146,110,205 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,333,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

