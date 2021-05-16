Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ON. Summit Insights downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 76.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

