Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 79.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $80.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $142.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.60.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

