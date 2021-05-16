Michael R. Battaglioli Sells 5,480 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stock

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $76.80 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $64.47 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,305,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,894,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,898,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,876,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cerner by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

