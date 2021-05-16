Insider Selling: Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) General Counsel Sells $611,421.60 in Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $611,421.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 169,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,600.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stuart L. Merkadeau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $354,075.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,627 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $415,595.23.

NASDAQ BLI opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.86. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $143,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

