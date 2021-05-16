Insider Selling: The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Sells $525,300.00 in Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 10,000 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,371.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $717.18 million, a P/E ratio of 186.71 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11. The Joint Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $58.63.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of The Joint by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Joint by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

JYNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Joint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

