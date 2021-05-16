Rodger D. Fuller Sells 7,204 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $68.90 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $44.09 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

