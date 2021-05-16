Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 207.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WES. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $5,321,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 20,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,587 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.06.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $22.24.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 79.25%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.